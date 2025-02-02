RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

No grants due to guarantees, Sidda's advisor quits

February 02, 2025  20:37
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor Aland MLA BR Patil/Courtesy X
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor Aland MLA BR Patil/Courtesy X
Aland Congress MLA BR Patil, who resigned as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor, alleged on Sunday that, like other MLAs, he was not receiving grants due to the pre-poll guarantee schemes.

Patil resigned from the post on Saturday, a position he had held since December 29, 2023. 

He submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister's Office in Bengaluru.

The Congress government had earmarked Rs 52,000 crore in the 2024-25 budget for the five guarantees. 

However, party sources said that spending on these guarantees had far exceeded the budgetary allocation by November itself.

"There are problems. I did not resign mindlessly. If the Chief Minister invites me, I will meet him and explain," Patil told reporters in Kalaburagi.

He said he had written letters to Siddaramaiah twice. 

"But he too is under pressure due to the MUDA scam and state budget preparation but I told him that I will be with him like an intimate friend till the end," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5th T20I updates: Wood takes out Hardik
5th T20I updates: Wood takes out Hardik

LIVE! No grants due to guarantees, Siddas advisor quits
LIVE! No grants due to guarantees, Siddas advisor quits

90% taxpayers may shift to new regime: CBDT chief
90% taxpayers may shift to new regime: CBDT chief

The Budget announcement of zero tax for earnings upto Rs 12 lakh per annum and the rejig of tax slabs across the board should prompt more than 90 per cent of individual taxpayers to embrace the new tax regime as compared to the about 75...

PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!

India is the first team to successfully win the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title without dropping a single game.

Delhi sees 6K poll code violations in 25 days: CEO
Delhi sees 6K poll code violations in 25 days: CEO

Moreover, the CEO said that citizens can also lodge complaints through the cVIGIL application, where the complaint needs to be addressed within a 100-minute time frame.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances