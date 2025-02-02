No grants due to guarantees, Siddas advisor quits





Patil resigned from the post on Saturday, a position he had held since December 29, 2023.





He submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister's Office in Bengaluru.





The Congress government had earmarked Rs 52,000 crore in the 2024-25 budget for the five guarantees.





However, party sources said that spending on these guarantees had far exceeded the budgetary allocation by November itself.





"There are problems. I did not resign mindlessly. If the Chief Minister invites me, I will meet him and explain," Patil told reporters in Kalaburagi.





He said he had written letters to Siddaramaiah twice.





"But he too is under pressure due to the MUDA scam and state budget preparation but I told him that I will be with him like an intimate friend till the end," he added. -- PTI

Aland Congress MLA BR Patil, who resigned as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor, alleged on Sunday that, like other MLAs, he was not receiving grants due to the pre-poll guarantee schemes.