Medical force on alert ahead of Basant Panchami Snan

February 02, 2025  18:04
File image
Ahead of the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the entire Prayagraj division's medical infrastructure has been put on high alert, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all doctors across Mahakumbh Nagar and the entire division remain vigilant to ensure the safety and well-being of millions of devotees, it said. 

Basant Panchami marks the third and the final Amrit Snan date at the Kumbh. 

Two more special snans are on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and 26 (Mahashivratri). 

The government has heightened preparations to all-time high particularly in the wake of the January 29 stampede at Sangam that left at least 30 pilgrims dead and 60 injured with the police blaming overcrowding for the incident. 

"Over 1,200 medical personnel are fully prepared in Mahakumbh Nagar to provide immediate assistance. The entire medical force will remain stationed at the fairground and will only be relieved after February 6. Additionally, a backup plan has been put in place to address any emergencies," the government said in a statement. 

It further said a four-member special medical team has inspected all hospitals within the fairground, ensuring that medicine stocks and medical equipment at sector hospitals are well-maintained. 

Similarly, Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital and Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital have been placed on high alert. -- PTI
