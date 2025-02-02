RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maoists kill man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli suspecting to be police informer

February 02, 2025  12:55
image
The Maoists on Sunday killed a 45-year-old man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district while claiming he was a police informer, officials said. 

The incident took place at Kiyer village under Bhamragad tehsil in south Gadchiroli in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

As per preliminary information, Maoists strangled to death an "innocent civilian", identified as Sukhram Madavi, resident of Kiyer village, a senior police official said.

In a pamphlet found near the body, Maoists falsely claimed that the man was a police informer and had helped police to open new camps, including in Pengunda area of the district, he said.

This is the first civilian murder executed by Maoists here this year, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, the police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Union Budget is by the people, for the people: FM
LIVE! Union Budget is by the people, for the people: FM

'We Expect Everyone Will Shift To New Tax Regime Now'
'We Expect Everyone Will Shift To New Tax Regime Now'

'Nearly 10 million people will benefit from the increase in the rebate limit for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh.''We expect all that money will come back into the economy in either savings, consumption, or investments.'

Trump imposes 25% tariff on Canada, 10% on China
Trump imposes 25% tariff on Canada, 10% on China

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the smuggling of drugs,...

How Dr Singh Changed Finance Minister's Role
How Dr Singh Changed Finance Minister's Role

'Suddenly we had a new comprehension of affairs, which reminded that the luxury of politics floated atop a foundation by economics.''Along with this, finance ministers became crucial in molding the perception and reputation of Union...

New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much
New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much

Curious? Find out how much you will save...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances