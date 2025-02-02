RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Lok Sabha gets Rs 903 cr, Rajya Sabha Rs 413 cr in Budget

February 02, 2025  17:00
Lok Sabha has been allocated Rs 903 crore in the Union Budget, more than double the amount given to the Rajya Sabha. 

A sizeable allocation -- Rs 558.81 crore of the total Rs 903 crore --? has been assigned to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which also includes Grants in Aid to the Sansad TV. 

Of the Rs 413 crore allocated to Rajya Sabha, Rs 2.52 crore have been assigned for salaries and allowances of the chairman and deputy chairman in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. 

The budget for Rajya Sabha also has a separate allocation of Rs 3 crore for the salaries and allowances of Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and his secretariat. 

The budget has also allocated Rs 98.84 crore for members. 

For Lok Sabha, Rs 1.56 crore has been allocated for salaries and allowances of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and there is no separate provision for the office of the Leader of the Opposition. 

There was no Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for 10 years as no opposition party had the required numbers to be eligible for the post. 

The Lok Sabha budget allocated Rs 338.79 crore for members. 

Lok Sabha has 543 members, while Rajya Sabha has 245. -- PTI
