RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kejriwal seeks independent EC observers for his seat

February 02, 2025  10:39
image
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has alleged attack on his party workers ahead of the Delhi assembly polls and demanded that the Election Commission appoint independent observers in his New Delhi constituency. 

In a letter to the Election Commission, Kejriwal has also demanded arrest of BJP workers allegedly involved in such incidents and suspension of police officers concerned.

No immediate reaction was available from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Delhi Police over Kejriwal's claims.

In the letter, the former Delhi chief minister also cited some alleged incidents of attack on AAP workers in his New Delhi constituency.

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was allegedly assaulted during a public rally in Rohini area in New Delhi on Saturday.

The incident took place when Goyal, the AAP candidate from the Rithala Assembly segment, was interacting with the local residents of Pocket H in Sector 11.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP workers assaulted AAP workers and tried to stop them from campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress in a triangular contest in the New Delhi constituency.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Results will be declared after counting of votes on February 8.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trudeau responds to Trump with tariff announcement
LIVE! Trudeau responds to Trump with tariff announcement

Trump imposes 25% tariff on Canada, 10% on China
Trump imposes 25% tariff on Canada, 10% on China

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the smuggling of drugs,...

'We Expect Everyone Will Shift To New Tax Regime Now'
'We Expect Everyone Will Shift To New Tax Regime Now'

'Nearly 10 million people will benefit from the increase in the rebate limit for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh.''We expect all that money will come back into the economy in either savings, consumption, or investments.'

New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much
New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much

Curious? Find out how much you will save...

Complaint in Bihar court seeks FIR against Sonia Gandhi
Complaint in Bihar court seeks FIR against Sonia Gandhi

A complaint was filed against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, for her 'poor thing' remark on President Droupadi Murmu. The complaint, filed by a lawyer, seeks registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi,...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances