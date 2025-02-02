Illegal mazar over govt pond removed in Sambhal: Officials





Tehsildar of Chandausi Dhirendra Singh said a complaint was made to the district magistrate that a 'mazar' (mausoleum) is encroaching on a government pond at the border of Mai and Chandausi villages.





The complainant also said that on some days "black magic" was being performed at the 'mazar'.





On Sunday, a team that was sent to investigate found the 'mazar', which was being wrongfully used for religious purpose, Singh said.





He added that the 'mazar' built illegally was removed by the team.





Now a proposal for beautification of the pond will be sent to the DM, Singh said. -- PTI

An illegal mausoleum built on a government pond in Chandausi tehsil of Sambhal district was removed by district administration and the government pond was freed from encroachment on Sunday, officials said.