RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Illegal mazar over govt pond removed in Sambhal: Officials

February 02, 2025  20:57
File image
File image
An illegal mausoleum built on a government pond in Chandausi tehsil of Sambhal district was removed by district administration and the government pond was freed from encroachment on Sunday, officials said. 

Tehsildar of Chandausi Dhirendra Singh said a complaint was made to the district magistrate that a 'mazar' (mausoleum) is encroaching on a government pond at the border of Mai and Chandausi villages. 

The complainant also said that on some days "black magic" was being performed at the 'mazar'. 

On Sunday, a team that was sent to investigate found the 'mazar', which was being wrongfully used for religious purpose, Singh said. 

He added that the 'mazar' built illegally was removed by the team. 

Now a proposal for beautification of the pond will be sent to the DM, Singh said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5th T20I updates: Wood takes out Hardik
5th T20I updates: Wood takes out Hardik

LIVE! No grants due to guarantees, Siddas advisor quits
LIVE! No grants due to guarantees, Siddas advisor quits

90% taxpayers may shift to new regime: CBDT chief
90% taxpayers may shift to new regime: CBDT chief

The Budget announcement of zero tax for earnings upto Rs 12 lakh per annum and the rejig of tax slabs across the board should prompt more than 90 per cent of individual taxpayers to embrace the new tax regime as compared to the about 75...

PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!

India is the first team to successfully win the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title without dropping a single game.

Delhi sees 6K poll code violations in 25 days: CEO
Delhi sees 6K poll code violations in 25 days: CEO

Moreover, the CEO said that citizens can also lodge complaints through the cVIGIL application, where the complaint needs to be addressed within a 100-minute time frame.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances