Haryana: Bhakra Canal toll rises to 10, 2 people still missing

February 02, 2025  21:50
With the retrieval of another body, the death toll in the Bhakra Canal accident in Haryana's Fatehabad district rose to 10 on Sunday, officials said. 

The accident took place on Friday night when a vehicle carrying 14 passengers plunged into the canal. 

While nine bodies had already been fished out, two people were rescued and three were missing, they said. 

On Sunday evening, the body of a woman was retrieved, taking the toll in the accident to 10, said a senior police officer. 

The two missing people, including a woman, are feared dead, he added. 

The accident occurred at Sardarewala village in Ratia when dense fog had engulfed the area. 

Due to poor visibility, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the canal, police had earlier said. 

Most of the passengers were residents of Mehmara village. 

They were returning after attending a wedding ceremony at a village in Punjab's Fazilka district, they said. -- PTI
