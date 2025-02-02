Forces destroy 25 kg IED planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur





According to the Bijapur police, the IED planted by the Maoists was in a plastic container in the middle of the road near Dhan Mandi.





Earlier, in a joint operation, a Maoist camp was destroyed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, and a large number of weapons, including an Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle, 12-bore rifle, and BGL Launcher, were recovered from there, officials said on Saturday. -- ANI

A 25-kg improvised explosive device planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, at a distance of 3 km from Usur village on the Usur-Awapalli main road, was detected and destroyed by the bomb disposal squad team, the police said on Sunday.