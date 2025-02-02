Forces destroy 25 kg IED planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Forces destroy 25 kg IED planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's BijapurFebruary 02, 2025 20:44
File image
A 25-kg improvised explosive device planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, at a distance of 3 km from Usur village on the Usur-Awapalli main road, was detected and destroyed by the bomb disposal squad team, the police said on Sunday.
According to the Bijapur police, the IED planted by the Maoists was in a plastic container in the middle of the road near Dhan Mandi.
Earlier, in a joint operation, a Maoist camp was destroyed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, and a large number of weapons, including an Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle, 12-bore rifle, and BGL Launcher, were recovered from there, officials said on Saturday. -- ANI