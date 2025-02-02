RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Five killed as militants attack paramilitary personnel's vehicle in Pakistan

February 02, 2025  13:54
File image
Four paramilitary personnel were among five people killed when their vehicle was ambushed by the militants in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, the police said. 

The incident happened in Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan. 

According to the police, the Karizat Levies personnel were heading to recover a stolen truck in Daraban Tehsil of the district, accompanied by a private driver, when they were ambushed. 

The attack resulted in the deaths of four Levies personnel and one civilian. 

The security forces have been carrying out extensive anti-terror operations across the country to curb the menace of terrorism in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. 

On Saturday law enforcement agencies killed 23 terrorists during separate operations in Balochistan. 

These operations are part of a sustained effort as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan. 

Terror attacks have increased since the banned militant Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government. -- PTI
