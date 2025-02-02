Fire breaks out in scrap market in Maumbai's Kurla, one injured





A fire brigade personnel received a minor injury as the blaze was extinguished after four hours, they said.





The fire started in a `gala' (unit) at the scrap market located near Equinox building around 4.20 pm, and was categorised as `level 2' (major).





It soon spread to eight shops in lane number 2 and three shops in lane number 3. Multiple fire engines, water tankers and fire brigade teams were sent to the spot and the blaze was put out by 8.30 pm, said an official.





Scrap material, electric wiring and installations, cardboard stock, furniture, plastic material and empty chemical drums were damaged, he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.





Fireman Suraj Tanaji Nakashe (25) received an injury to the left knee during the dousing operation. He was discharged from the hospital after treatment. -- PTI

