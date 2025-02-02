RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Tibet

February 02, 2025  17:37
An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Sunday, National Center of Seismology reported.  

As per NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.  

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 02/02/2025 12:47:20 IST, Lat: 28.33 N, Long: 87.52 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."  

The region has been experiencing aftershocks of a series of earthquakes.  

On January 30, the region experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 km on the Richter Scale. 

The details of losses are yet to be known.  

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 30/01/2025 09:57:58 IST, Lat: 34.30 N, Long: 89.35 E, Depth: 100 Km, Location: Tibet," the NCS said in a post on X.  

On January 27, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Tibet.  

The earthquake that occurred at a depth of 5 km, at 29.10 N latitude and 87.66 E longitude.  

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 27/01/2025 15:03:35 IST, Lat: 29.10 N, Long: 87.66 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said in a post on X.  

Shallow earthquakes like this are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. 

This is because shallow earthquakes release more energy closer to the surface, causing more intense shaking and damage. -- ANI
