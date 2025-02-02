RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Don't intimidate journalists, TTV Dhinakaran tells Tamil Nadu police

February 02, 2025  15:57
TTV Dhinakaran/File image
TTV Dhinakaran/File image
In the ongoing probe into the alleged leak of the FIR in the Anna University student sexual assault case, the Special Investigation Team should stop intimidating journalists and confiscating their mobile phones, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran said on Sunday. 

Sending summons through Whatsapp against the Supreme Court order, intimidating journalists who appear before police for enquiry by posing questions that had nothing to do with the case and seizing their mobile phones were all strongly condemnable, Dhinakaran said. 

In a post on 'X,' Dhinakaran urged the SIT and the Tamil Nadu police to take all necessary steps for a honest probe, in order to find and bring to book the "real perpetrators" in the varsity student case. 

Further, he urged police to stop harassing journalists who appear for enquiry and also refrain from seizing their mobile phones. 

Journalists staged a protest on February 1 here on the Chennai Press Club premises condemning "harassment" by the SIT. -- PTI
