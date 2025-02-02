RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP launches new campaign song three days before Delhi polls

February 02, 2025  11:43
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday launched the party's fourth campaign song for Delhi assembly elections, three says before the February 5 polling day. 

The song -- Dil Walo Ki Dilli Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye -- has been sung by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, while senior BJP leader Neel Kant Bakshi is its creative director. 

Speaking at the launch, Tiwari told mediapersons that when the BJP announced its manifesto, someone asked him how the party plans to fulfil all the promises made in it. 

"I responded by saying that whatever is mentioned in the manifesto is already being implemented in Haryana and Maharashtra," Tiwari said. 

The discussions led to the idea of launching another campaign song to raise awareness among the residents of Delhi, he said. 

"We felt the people of Delhi should be informed about these developments, and that's when the idea for this song was conceived," the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi said. 

Tiwari also said that while campaigning on Saturday, he forgot to highlight a key takeaway from the Union Budget. 

"Someone from the crowd reminded me I missed mentioning that those earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will now be completely exempt from income tax. This shows that people are aware, and they want a BJP government," he said. -- PTI
