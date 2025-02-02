5 killed, 35 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Gujarat





Among the injured persons, 17 were grievously hurt, they said.





The accident took place at 4.15 am when the bus driver lost control over the wheels near the Saputara hill station, in-charge superintendent of police SG Patil said.





The bus, carrying 48 pilgrims, broke the crash barrier and fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge, he said.





"Five persons died on the spot and 17 others suffered serious injuries and have been rushed to a civil hospital at Ahwa. Some others have sustained minor injuries. The rescue operation is nearly over," the official said.





The bus driver was among the deceased, comprising three men and two women, according to the police.





A total of 35 passengers were undergoing treatment at the nearby community health centres (CHCs), with 17 referred to the civil hospital at Ahwa in the district, Patil said.





The passengers started at night for Dwarka in Gujarat from Trimbakeshwar, a religious place in Maharashtra's Nashik district.





They made a brief stop at Saputara for tea break before resuming their journey when the accident occurred 2.5 kilometres from the hill station, the official said.





The pilgrims, hailing from Guna, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar districts in Madhya Pradesh, had set out on four different buses on December 23, 2024 on a trip to religious places across various states, he said. -- PTI

