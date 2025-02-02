RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

5 hurt as luxury tourist car hits ramp at Mumbai airport, driver held

February 02, 2025  14:10
Mumbai airport/File image
Mumbai airport/File image
A Mercedes-Benz tourist vehicle caused an accident on Sunday at Mumbai's Terminal 2 departure area.  

According to the Mumbai police, the driver dropped off passengers at Gate 1, but after leaving them, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the ramp in front of Gate 3.  

The accident has left five people injured, including two foreign passengers from the Czech Republic and three airport staff members. 

All five are out of danger and have been taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.  

The Mumbai police confirmed that the vehicle and the driver are in custody. 

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident. 

An offence has been registered against the driver, and further investigations are underway. -- ANI                        
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump tariffs: China vows retaliation, to sue at WTO
LIVE! Trump tariffs: China vows retaliation, to sue at WTO

Will 10K new medical seats curb students outflow?
Will 10K new medical seats curb students outflow?

The Indian government's announcement of 10,000 additional seats in medical colleges next year, part of a plan to add 75,000 seats over five years, has been welcomed by education experts and stakeholders. The move aims to address the...

'We Expect Everyone Will Shift To New Tax Regime Now'
'We Expect Everyone Will Shift To New Tax Regime Now'

'Nearly 10 million people will benefit from the increase in the rebate limit for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh.''We expect all that money will come back into the economy in either savings, consumption, or investments.'

New Income Tax Bill: What YOU Must KNOW
New Income Tax Bill: What YOU Must KNOW

Implications for capital gains, wealth taxes, and investment strategies require careful consideration, notes Anil Rego, founder and CEO, RightHorizons.

Canada hits US with 25% retaliatory tariffs
Canada hits US with 25% retaliatory tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded on Sunday to the United States' decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian goods, stating that "Canadians did not want this, but are prepared."

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances