3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Rajasthan's Bikaner

February 02, 2025  15:25
A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale jolted the Bikaner area of Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.  

The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates at Latitude 27.76 N and Longitude 73.72 E.  

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 02/02/2025 12:58:00 IST, Lat: 27.76 N, Long: 73.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bikaner, Rajasthan."  

Further details are awaited. -- ANI                       
