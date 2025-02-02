3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Rajasthan's Bikaner





The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates at Latitude 27.76 N and Longitude 73.72 E.





In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 02/02/2025 12:58:00 IST, Lat: 27.76 N, Long: 73.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bikaner, Rajasthan."





Further details are awaited. -- ANI

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale jolted the Bikaner area of Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.