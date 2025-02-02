3 members of radical Meitei outfit held in Manipur

Security forces have arrested three members of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol for allegedly being involved in extortion in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.





They were apprehended from Keithelmanbi in the district on Saturday as they were accused of 'issuing challan for collection of money to drivers of commercial vehicles plying on Imphal-Jiribam National Highway', a senior officer said.





The arrested persons have been identified as Thangjam George Singh (28), Abujam Narendra Singh (21) and Wahengbam Amarjit Singh (35).





One printer along with nine paper rolls, two handheld wireless sets and other articles were seized from their possession, police said.





Security forces also apprehended a member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba), who was 'involved in extortion, recruitment of cadres and kidnapping activities in Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal West districts', another police officer said.





Leisangthem Rajesh Singh was arrested from Langmeidong Mamang Awang Leikai area in Kakching district on Saturday.





In another operation, banned outfit NRFM member Meitram Somorjit Singh was also arrested from Khumbong Bazar in Imphal West district.





A firearm and ammunition, five mobile handsets and other articles were seized from his possession on Saturday, police said. -- PTI