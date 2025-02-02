RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


3 labourers die after falling into drain at Kolkata Leather Complex

February 02, 2025  18:22
Three labourers died after falling into a drain while clearing a manhole at Kolkata Leather Complex in Bantala area in the eastern suburbs of the city on Sunday, police said.

One of the labourers tripped and fell into the 20-feet-deep drain while clearing the manhole clogged with effluents from the leather units in the area while two others tried to save him but also fell into the drain, a police officer said.

Personnel of the disaster management force and fire brigade retrieved the three bodies after an hour-long search, he said.

The three deceased were identified as Farzan Sheikh, Hasi Sheikh and Suman Sardar.

It was not immediately known whether the three were wearing masks while working in the manhole.

Municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim visited the spot and termed the deaths as unfortunate and tragic.

He said the state government would launch a probe to find out those responsible for the tragedy. -- PTI
