15L devotees to throng Ayodhya on Basant Panchami

February 02, 2025  21:48
The holy city of Ayodhya witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees on Basant Panchami, with official estimates placing the gathering at over 15 lakh. 

The officials expect a similar influx to continue until the conclusion of the Kumbh Mela on February 28. 

Authorities reported that the festival celebrations would extend into Monday, with a continuous stream of devotees arriving to take a holy dip in the Saryu River and offer prayers at Hanumangarhi and the Ram Temple. 

Simultaneously, a steady flow of pilgrims returning from the Prayagraj Kumbh has further increased the crowd. 

In response, security measures have been tightened, and traffic diversions have been implemented to ensure smooth movement. 

To assess the situation, commissioner Gaurav Dayal and IG Praveen Kumar inspected arrangements at Janmabhoomi Path and the Pilgrim Facilitation Center of Ram Temple. 

Temple authorities said that the sanctum sanctorum has limited capacity, necessitating a regulated entry system. 

To manage the crowd, more than seven queue lines have been set up, visiting hours have been extended, and the duration of the aarti has been shortened to accommodate more visitors. -- PTI
