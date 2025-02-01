RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Waqf amendment bill to be tabled in LS on Monday

February 01, 2025  21:10
The report of the joint committee of Parliament examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

A bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal and member Sanjay Jaiswal will table the report in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Committee had submitted the report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

The panel on Wednesday adopted by a majority vote its report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, prompting the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote.

Opposition members submitted dissent notes to the report.

BJP members insisted that the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year, seeks to bring modernity, transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties.

On the other hand, the opposition termed it an attack on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and interference in the functioning of Waqf boards.   -- PTI
