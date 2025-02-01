VP Dhankhar takes dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday offered prayers at the Maha Kumbh after taking a dip in the Sangam.

Priests were seen chanting hymns as Dhankhar moved towards the Sangam area to take the holy dip.





Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the vice-president upon his arrival at Prayagraj.





On Friday, circle officer Pratima Singh confirmed Dhankhar and Adityanath's visit to the Mahakumbh Nagar on Saturday.





However, she did not share the details of the vice-president's itinerary. -- PTI