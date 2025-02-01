RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sitharaman poses with tablet ahead of budget

February 01, 2025  09:16
image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman again took a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch as she headed for Parliament to present the full Budget 2025-26 in a paperless format just like the previous years.
   
Draped in a white silk saree, she posed for the traditional 'briefcase' picture outside her office, along with her team of officials, before heading to meet the President.

With the tablet carefully kept inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase, Parliament will be her next destination after the call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, had in July 2019 ditched the colonial legacy of a budget briefcase for the traditional 'bahi-khata' to carry Union Budget papers. 

She used the same in the following year, and in a pandemic-hit 2021, she swapped traditional papers with a digital tablet for carrying her speech and other Budget documents.
 
That tradition has continued today as well.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of budget
LIVE! Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of budget

Folks, The State Of The Indian Economy
Folks, The State Of The Indian Economy

On Friday, January 31, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2024-2025 in the Lok Sabha.

'Lost faith in you': 7 AAP MLAs quit ahead of Delhi poll
'Lost faith in you': 7 AAP MLAs quit ahead of Delhi poll

Most of the MLAs shared their resignation letters on social media and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over corruption and other issues.

Budget 2025: Defence Must Be The Priority
Budget 2025: Defence Must Be The Priority

'The first and most basic responsibility of any government is to protect its people from external threats and internal harm.''Budget 2025-2026 has to focus on meeting this responsibility,' asserts R Jagannathan.

Sonia calls Prez 'poor thing', Rashtrapati Bhavan hits back
Sonia calls Prez 'poor thing', Rashtrapati Bhavan hits back

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Joint session of the Parliament on Friday stoked a controversy.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances