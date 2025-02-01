Plaint against Sonia Gandhi in Bihar over Prez remark





Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi seeking registration of an FIR against her for allegedly disrespecting the highest constitutional authority in the country.





Ojha also named Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as co-accused and sought legal action against them as well.





"Sonia Gandhi has insulted President Murmu by making the 'poor thing' remark. It's a disrespect to the highest constitutional authority in the country. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are co-accused in it. A case should be registered against them under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," Ojha told reporters after filing the complaint before the CJM court in Muzaffarpur.





The court will hear the matter on February 10.





After the President's joint address to Parliament ahead of the Budget session, Sonia Gandhi was asked by reporters outside the House about Murmu's nearly hour-long speech. -- PTI

