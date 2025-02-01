RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Parl panel discusses strengthening media laws, sensationalism in news

February 01, 2025  00:53
Several members of a parliamentary committee on Friday pitched for strengthening laws related to the media and bringing news portals and OTT under their ambit as its chairman Nishikant Dubey raised issues like "rampant" paid news and some news channels turning to sensationalism for TRPs. 

Most members of the standing committee on Communications and Information Technology were of the view that the Press Council of India Act, which covers the print India, must be strengthened and new portals should also come under its jurisdiction, sources said. 

It is an odd scenario that the PCI, a quasi judicial body, can take cognisance of a report in a newspaper but cannot do the same if the report appears on the same newspaper's portal, sources said. 

Similarly, the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act covers news channels but not the streaming platforms also known as OTT (Over The Top) services, they added. 

The committee on Friday reviewed "implementation of laws related to all forms of media" in the meeting. In his remarks, Dubey expressed concern over "rampant" paid news aimed at suppressing reality and presenting rosy pictures. 

Gullible people take it as truth, he added. 

The BJP MP, sources said, also flagged the headwinds facing traditional newspapers due to digital disruption and declining readership. 

Regional and vernacular media are facing severe financial crunch, he added. -- PTI
