RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

One more accused held in car chase incident in Chennai

February 01, 2025  23:10
image
One more accused in the car chasing incident on the East Coast Road in Chennai was arrested on Saturday, a police official said. 

Out of the seven accused, four had already been arrested and with the arrest of one more person, identified as Chandru, the total number of arrests have gone up to five. 

Five special teams had been formed to nab the accused and the police personnel, following probe, which also included examination of footage recorded in CCTVs, arrested Chandru on February 1, deputy police commissioner Karthikeyan (Pallikaranai) told reporters. 

"Two more accused has to be arrested and special teams are working," he added. 

Chandru already had two criminal cases against him which includes kidnapping. 

Two SUVs involved in the crime had already been seized. 

Days ago, a videoclip went viral that purportedly showed some women in a car being chased and intimidated by men in a SUV with a "DMK flag" and opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP had slammed the government over the issue and demanded stern action. 

The police have already ruled out political connections and they had said that the party flag was used by the accused to "avoid fee in toll plazas." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime

Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday gave relief to middle class by raising exemption limit and rejigging slabs.For...

Sitharaman turns middle class hero with tax cuts, reforms
Sitharaman turns middle class hero with tax cuts, reforms

"The new structure will substantially reduce taxes on the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment," Sitharaman said presenting what was dubbed as 'reformist' budget for the...

Budget 2025: What is costlier, what is cheaper
Budget 2025: What is costlier, what is cheaper

Here is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.

New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much
New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much

Curious? Find out how much you will save...

New Income Tax Bill: What YOU Must KNOW
New Income Tax Bill: What YOU Must KNOW

Implications for capital gains, wealth taxes, and investment strategies require careful consideration, notes Anil Rego, founder and CEO, RightHorizons.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances