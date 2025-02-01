One more accused held in car chase incident in Chennai





Out of the seven accused, four had already been arrested and with the arrest of one more person, identified as Chandru, the total number of arrests have gone up to five.





Five special teams had been formed to nab the accused and the police personnel, following probe, which also included examination of footage recorded in CCTVs, arrested Chandru on February 1, deputy police commissioner Karthikeyan (Pallikaranai) told reporters.





"Two more accused has to be arrested and special teams are working," he added.





Chandru already had two criminal cases against him which includes kidnapping.





Two SUVs involved in the crime had already been seized.





Days ago, a videoclip went viral that purportedly showed some women in a car being chased and intimidated by men in a SUV with a "DMK flag" and opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP had slammed the government over the issue and demanded stern action.





The police have already ruled out political connections and they had said that the party flag was used by the accused to "avoid fee in toll plazas." -- PTI

