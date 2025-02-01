Missing Sena leader found dead in Gujarat quarry





Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi went missing from Gholwad Palghar on January 20, after which a case was registered on the complaint of his kin, he said.





His body was found in the trunk of his car which was abandoned in a shut stone quarry in Bhilad in Gujarat's Valsad district this afternoon, the official said.





"The car was pulled out from a 40-45 feet deep water-filled pit at the quarry," the official added.





A thorough probe is underway in the case and all accused will be arrested quickly, superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said at the site where the body was found.





"Eight teams comprising personnel from local police and Crime Branch were formed to trace him and a search was carried out in multiple states. The breakthrough came from technical inputs received during the probe and information from four persons held in the case," he said.





"The crime was meticulously planned and executed. It involved detailed reconnaissance. The accused wanted to ensure the victim and his car could not be traced. Efforts are on to arrest three absconding accused," the SP said. -- PTI

