Man takes poison before cops as live-in relationship ends

February 01, 2025  20:24
Image only for representation
A 30-year-old man consumed poison at a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday in a bid to end his life after his partner ended her live-in relationship with him, an official said.

After the incident, which took place at the Nandanvan police station, the man -- Sagar Mishra -- was admitted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

According to police, his 27-year-old live-in partner last week ended her relationship due to his liquor addiction and returned to her family home in the city.

"On Saturday morning, Mishra went to her house and tried to convince her to return, which she refused. As her mother also resisted, he assaulted her. After that, a complaint was lodged against him at the police station," an official said.

As a result, the police called him for questioning. But he brought along a bottle of poison and created a ruckus outside the police station.

After he consumed the poison and started vomiting, the police rushed him to a hospital, he added.

A case of attempted suicide was registered, and investigation into the case was on, the police said.   -- PTI
