Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta Steps Down

Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced that its CEO Niranjan Gupta is stepping down with effect from April 30 as he has decided to pursue other opportunities. Gupta's tenure was exactly two years.





The company's Executive Director (Operations) Vikram Kasbekar has been appointed as the acting CEO with effect from May 1.





Not just Gupta, the company said its Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit) Ranjivjit Singh will be completing his tenure on April 30. Singh will be replaced by Ashutosh Varma, the current national sales head (India Business Unit), on May 1.





The domestic retail sales of India's largest two-wheeler maker increased by only 2.58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 5.487 million units in 2024, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).





Meanwhile, the domestic retail sales of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, which is the second-largest two-wheeler maker in India, increased by 20.86 per cent Y-o-Y to 4.797 million units.





TVS Motor, the third-largest, recorded a jump of 12.86 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.238 million units.





Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said Kasbekar, who will become acting CEO on May 1, will guide Hero MotoCorp through this transition until a new CEO is appointed.





Hero MotoCorp on Friday also announced other major management changes. The company's chief procurement officer Ram Kuppuswamy will assume an expanded role of chief operations officer (Manufacturing) from April 1.





Jyoti Singh, head of human resources (Research and Development), will step into the expanded role of deputy chief human resources officer effective February 1... She will play a pivotal role in positioning Hero MotoCorp as a global employer of choice, Hero stated.





Munjal, meanwhile, also announced that Hero MotoCorp's Electric Vehicle and Emerging Mobility Business Unit will transition into a fully independent and empowered unit from February 1. This unit will work under Munjal's mentorship.





Deepak Patel/Business Standard