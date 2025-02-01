RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Gujarat riots survivor Zakia Jafri passes away

February 01, 2025  14:35
image
Zakia Jafri, the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, died on Saturday in Ahmedabad at the age of 86.
  
Ehsan Jafri was among 69 persons who were killed inside Gulbarg Society, a Muslim neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, on February 28, 2002, a day after coaches of the Sabarmati Express train were burnt in Godhra, resulting in the deaths of 59 'karsevaks' returning from Ayodhya. The incident triggered horrific rioting across the state.

Zakia Jafri hit the national headlines as she waged a legal battle all the way to the Supreme Court in a bid to hold top political leaders accountable for the large conspiracy for the riots post the Godhra train burning episode.

"My mother was visiting my sister's house in Ahmedabad. She completed her daily morning routine and was chatting normally with her family members when she complained of feeling uneasy. The doctor who was called in declared her dead at around 11:30 am," her son Tanveer Jafri said.

"Zakia Appa, a compassionate leader of human rights community passed away just 30 minutes ago! Her visionary presence will be missed by d nation family friends & world! Tanveer Bhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia appa! #ZakiaJafri," social activist Teesta Setalvad, who was co-complainant in Jafri's protest petition in the Supreme Court, posted on X. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime

Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday gave relief to middle class by raising exemption limit and rejigging slabs.For...

New Tax Rates Confusing? Ask Our Experts
New Tax Rates Confusing? Ask Our Experts

Ask tax gurus Mihir Tanna, Samkit Maniar, Vivek Lala, Anil Rego, T S Khurana and Mahesh Padmanabhan your Budget-related tax questions

FM unveils simpler tax law, middle class gets relief
FM unveils simpler tax law, middle class gets relief

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled 'transformative' tax reforms that ranged from a simpler income tax law to higher TCS threshold for remittances and income tax benefits for middle class.

Budget Bonanza For Bihar!
Budget Bonanza For Bihar!

With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sent a strong message to ally, Janata Dal-United President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, that their partnership remains intact and that they will be formidable partners at the hustings.

Oppn walks out of LS during Nirmala's budget speech
Oppn walks out of LS during Nirmala's budget speech

Soon after the Lok Sabha met at 11 am, opposition MPs raised slogans over the January 29 stampede, which claimed 30 lives.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances