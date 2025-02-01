Girl dies after school toilet wall collapses in Raj; 3 teachers suspended





Following an initial inquiry, the district education department suspended three teachers of the school on Saturday for alleged negligence and ordered a detailed probe, they said.





The victim, Rohini, a Class 1 student at the Government Upper Primary School in Darbechi village, was injured when the dilapidated toilet wall collapsed while she was inside the bathroom around noon on Friday, Circle Inspector Satyanarayan Malav said.





The school staff informed the girl's parents, who took her to the Community Health Centre in Sultanpur, the police said.





After primary medical care, doctors referred her to a higher health facility, following which the family took her to a private hospital in Kota, where she died during treatment on Friday evening, police said.





On Saturday, the girl's parents lodged a complaint alleging negligence by school staff and held them responsible for her death. -- PTI

