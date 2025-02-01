RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


FM starts with agriculture but completely...: Cong

February 01, 2025  12:30
The Congress on Saturday attacked the Union government over its announcements in the Budget pertaining to the agriculture sector, saying Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "completely silent" on the demands of farmers, including MSP as a legal guarantee and farm loan waiver.

Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 will initiate reforms in six areas of taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power, and regulatory framework.

In her Budget speech, she announced the PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below average credit parameters.

Hitting out at the government, Congress general secretary and in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said in a post on X, "The FM starts with agriculture but is completely silent on the demands of farmers and the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture -- MSP as a legal guarantee, farm loan waiver, inflation indexation of PM Kisan payouts and reforms to PM Fasal Bima Yojana."

In another post, Ramesh said, "Make in India that had become Fake in India now has a new name: National Manufacturing Mission." -- PTI
