RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Feb Likely To Be Hot: IMD

February 01, 2025  08:44
image
After a warm January, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that February, too, is likely to be hot with both minimum and maximum temperatures projected at above normal over most parts of the country.

The cold wave days over Northwest India are also expected to be below-normal in February.

The higher-than-normal temperatures along with below-normal rain over the plains of Northwest India would have a significant adverse impact on standing crops like wheat, the IMD said. 'Crops like mustard and chickpea may also experience early maturity,' it warned.

It also said horticultural crops like apple, and other temperate stone fruits might experience premature bud break and early flowering due to warmer temperatures, resulting in poor fruit setting and quality. This may ultimately lead to poor yield. 

To ride over the situation, the Met department advised intermittent light irrigation to minimise the adverse impact and sustain the crop growth. A decline in wheat harvest due to adverse weather may have a serious impact on the governments fight against inflation.

The IMDs February forecast and its warning of possible impact on crops came on a day when the Economic Survey called for expanding irrigation and investment in research to face the growing challenges of climate change on Indian agriculture. 

In the February forecast, the IMD said that below-normal rainfall, including in North India, is likely to be the main cause for the higher-than-normal temperatures this month.

India cumulatively gets around 22.7 mm of rainfall in February.

In January 2025, the average rainfall was 72 per cent less than normal, while the average mean temperature was third highest since 1901.

Meanwhile, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said parts of India that could be untouched by the above normal minimum temperatures could be some regions of Northwest India and South Peninsular.

On El Nino, Mohapatra said that weak La Nia conditions are seen at present and are expected to persist till April 2025. It will then transition into neutral conditions thereafter. 

Sanjeeb Mukherjee/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sitharaman to present record 8th budget today
LIVE! Sitharaman to present record 8th budget today

Folks, The State Of The Indian Economy
Folks, The State Of The Indian Economy

On Friday, January 31, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2024-2025 in the Lok Sabha.

Budget 2025: Defence Must Be The Priority
Budget 2025: Defence Must Be The Priority

'The first and most basic responsibility of any government is to protect its people from external threats and internal harm.''Budget 2025-2026 has to focus on meeting this responsibility,' asserts R Jagannathan.

Sonia calls Prez 'poor thing', Rashtrapati Bhavan hits back
Sonia calls Prez 'poor thing', Rashtrapati Bhavan hits back

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Joint session of the Parliament on Friday stoked a controversy.

3 Indians go missing in Iran; govt seeks Tehran's help
3 Indians go missing in Iran; govt seeks Tehran's help

Three Indian nationals have gone missing in Iran, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up the matter strongly with Tehran. The Indians traveled to Iran for business purposes and lost contact with their families shortly...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances