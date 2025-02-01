RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Engineers suspended over poor work of Bhopal's longest flyover

February 01, 2025  21:28
File image
File image
The Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department on Saturday suspended two engineers and imposed fine on the contractor firm after finding that the construction quality of a newly-opened flyover in Bhopal was not satisfactory. 

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had on January 23 inaugurated `Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Setu', the longest elevated corridor in the state capital at 2.53 km, built at a cost of Rs 153 crore. 

On Saturday, additional chief secretary (PWD) Neeraj Mandloi inspected the flyover with senior officials. 

The quality and finishing of the riding surface was found to be dissatisfactory by the inspection team, he said in an official release. 

Excessive corrosion was noticed at two places where expansion joints are installed, he said. 

Assistant engineer Ravi Shukla who was the in-charge of the project and sub-engineer Umakant Mishra were suspended with immediate effect, Mandloi said in the statement. 

Show-cause notices were also served to executive engineer Javed Shakeel for alleged carelessness in monitoring, and to chief engineer (bridges) G P Verma seeking clarification, the official added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much
New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much

Curious? Find out how much you will save...

New Income Tax Bill: What YOU Must KNOW
New Income Tax Bill: What YOU Must KNOW

Implications for capital gains, wealth taxes, and investment strategies require careful consideration, notes Anil Rego, founder and CEO, RightHorizons.

No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime

Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday gave relief to middle class by raising exemption limit and rejigging slabs.For...

Relief in TDS deduction on rent from Rs 20K to Rs 50K
Relief in TDS deduction on rent from Rs 20K to Rs 50K

In a major relief for taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an increase in the threshold for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on rent from Rs2.40 lakh per annum to Rs6 lakh per annum while presenting the Union...

LIVE! Waqf amendment bill to be tabled in LS on Monday
LIVE! Waqf amendment bill to be tabled in LS on Monday

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances