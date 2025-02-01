Delegation of foreign diplomats visits Maha Kumbh





The diplomats expressed their happiness with the arrangements made for the trip, the UP government said in a statement.





Recalling her long association with India, the ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to India, Diana Mickeviciene, said, "I always wanted to come here but never got the opportunity to visit any Kumbh. Today, during this special and auspicious Maha Kumbh, it is my good fortune to be in India."





"This scene is a pleasure for my eyes and soul. I will take a holy bath here, she said.





Japanese ambassador to India Keiichi Ono praised the arrangements made for their visit.





"I am very happy that the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs have arranged this trip for diplomats. The Maha Kumbh Mela is a very special event, more so this year. I am looking forward to understanding the Hindu culture," Ono was quoted as saying in the statement.





Mariano Caucino, the Ambassador of Argentina to India, said, "I am happy to participate in this important ceremony. I am also very pleased to be following the traditions here."





The foreign dignitaries were also expected to hoist the national flags of their countries at Arail Ghat before taking a holy dip at the Sangam, according to the government statement. -- PTI

A delegation of 73 diplomats and foreign guests from different countries arrived at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday.