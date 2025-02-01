RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Central Zoo Authority approves white tiger breeding centre in MP

February 01, 2025  23:26
File image
File image
The Central Zoo Authority has approved a proposal to set up a white tiger breeding centre in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Saturday. 

Shukla said the project at Govindgarh reflects the MP government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for environmental protection and sustainable development. 

The government is trying to make MP an ideal state for wildlife conservation and the CZA clearance for the proposed white tiger breeding centre in Rewa district is an important achievement in this direction, he said. 

Shukla said the centre will ensure the safety of white tigers and increase their numbers. 

Madhya Pradesh leads the country in terms of the number of tigers and this initiative will further strengthen the state's reputation, he said. -- PTI
