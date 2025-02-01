CBI nabs NAAC official, JNU prof among 10 for graft





Those arrested also include the vice chancellor of the Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur and two more executives, they said.





President of the Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Koneru Satyanarayana, NAAC former deputy adviser L Manjunatha Rao, professor and director (IQAC-NAAC), Bangalore University M Hanumanthappa, and NAAC adviser MS Shyamsundar have also been named as accused in the FIR, the CBI said.





However, they have not been arrested so far, it added.





In an operation, the CBI has arrested G P Saradhi Varma, the KLEF vice chancellor, Koneru Raja Hareen, vice president of the KLEF, A Ramakrishna, director of K L University, Hyderabad Campus for their alleged involvement in bribing the members of an NAAC inspection committee for getting A++ accreditation, they said.





The agency has arrested the chairman of the NAAC inspection committee, Samarendra Nath Saha, who is also the vice-chancellor of the Ramchandra Chandravansi University. Committee members Rajeev Sijariya, professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, D. Gopal, dean of Bharath Institute of Law, Rajesh Singh Pawar, dean of Jagran Lakecity University, Manas Kumar Mishra, director of G L Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Gayathri Devaraja, professor at Davangere University and Bulu Maharana, professor at Sambalpur University, have also been arrested, they said. -- PTI

