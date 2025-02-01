RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Budget bonanza for Bihar ahead of polls

February 01, 2025  13:14
Bihar remained in focus in the Union Budget 2025-26 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday making several announcements for the state, including setting up of a Makhana Board, financial support for the western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.
 
Bihar, currently ruled by the National Democratic Alliance, will go to polls later this year.

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister also announced that the Centre will set up a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar, besides facilitating greenfield airports in the state to meet future needs.

"A Makhana Board will be established in Bihar to improve production and processing of the nut," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

She also said the Centre will provide financial support to the state for the western Kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in the Mithilanchal region.
The Centre will create additional infrastructure in five IITs and provide support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna. -- PTI
