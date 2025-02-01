Anti-conversion bill to be introduced in budget session of Rajasthan assembly





During his address to the House, the governor read out a list of legislative and financial businesses to be introduced during the session.





These include the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill, Bharatpur Development Authority Bill, and the Bikaner Development Authority Bill.





However, he did not elaborate on the bills.





Proceedings of the House were adjourned till Monday after his address.





A draft of the anti-conversion bill was approved in a Cabinet meeting in November. -- PTI

