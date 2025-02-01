RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Adityanath conducts aerial survey of Prayagraj roads

February 01, 2025  13:02
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of roads leading to Prayagraj, Director Information Shishir said.
   
The survey came ahead of the 'Amrit Snaan' on February 3 on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
 
The Maha Kumbh underway in the city was struck by a tragedy Wednesday when a stampede during a bathing rush killed at least 30 people and injured scores others.
 
The pre-dawn stampede took place at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar.
 
"The incident took place due to the pressure of the crowd. The crowd broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, of whom 30 died," DIG Vaibhav Krishna had earlier said.
 
Adityanath, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and 116 diplomats from 73 countries are scheduled to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela on Saturday.
 
Adityanath will attend a Pattabhishek ceremony at Satuwa Baba's camp. -- PTI 
