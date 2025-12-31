UPI transactions in 2025

18:28





The total value of transactions reached roughly Rs 27.28 lakh crore in October, one of the highest figures of the year.





November also saw around 20.47 billion transactions worth approximately Rs 26.32 lakh crore, underscoring robust digital payment activity across the country.

In 2025, Indias Unified Payments Interface maintained strong momentum, with monthly totals consistently crossing 19 billion transactions and peaking at about 20.7 billion in October, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India.