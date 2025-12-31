HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Surat on track to become India's first slum-free city: Gujarat govt

Wed, 31 December 2025
Share:
23:38
A view of the Surat City./ANI Photo
A view of the Surat City./ANI Photo
Gujarat minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday said Surat was moving closer to becoming the country's first slum-free city with a population of 70-80 lakh.   

Currently, Chandigarh holds the distinction of being the country's first slum free city with a population of 10 lakh. 

However, if Surat achieves the milestone, it will be the first city to be slum-free with a population of 70-80 lakh, he said. 

Vaghani, who is the agriculture and farmers' welfare minister, was talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. 

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he launched an initiative to make the state's towns and cities slum-free, the minister said. 

In 2006, nearly 36 percent of Surat's population lived in slum settlements which is now just five percent after over the past two decades, Vaghani said. 

In the cabinet meeting, the CM instructed officials to undertake phased and result-based efforts to make Surat a slum-free city. 

The government would also ensure proper accommodation for the people of Surat while working to achieve the goal. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa nightclub built illegally on salt pan: Probe report
LIVE! Goa nightclub built illegally on salt pan: Probe report

Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security
Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security

Funeral prayers were held for Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia amid tight security. Millions joined the namaz-e-janaza of Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and political icon of Bangladesh.

CM Nitish poorer than ministers, assets put at Rs 1.65 cr
CM Nitish poorer than ministers, assets put at Rs 1.65 cr

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assets have increased slightly to Rs 1.65 crore, while several ministers are wealthier, according to the latest asset disclosure.

Kerala couple among 7 held in Maha over forced conversion
Kerala couple among 7 held in Maha over forced conversion

Police in Maharashtra's Amravati district arrested a pastor from Kerala and seven others on charges of hurting religious sentiments after allegations of offering money for conversion to Christianity. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized...

48 killed in UP encounters in 2025, highest in 8 years
48 killed in UP encounters in 2025, highest in 8 years

Uttar Pradesh Police data reveals a significant increase in the number of alleged criminals killed in encounters in 2025, along with details of actions against illegal religious conversions, cow smuggling, and property recoveries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO