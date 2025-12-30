HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sunny Leone's Mathura New Year event cancelled

Wed, 31 December 2025
Actor Sunny Leone
Actor Sunny Leone's New Year programme at a local bar in the temple town of Mathura was cancelled with organisers calling off the event following objections from local seers.

According to one of the organisers, Leone was scheduled to attend a programme in which she was supposed to play a DJ on January 1.

"We have written a letter to the District Magistrate. Lord Krishna performed 'leela' here. Seers come to offer prayers here."

"In such a place, Sunny Leone is invited for a programme. Some people, by calling her to Mathura, want to defame Brij Boomi and Sanatan Dharma. They will propagate vulgarity; such people should be kept away from Brij Bhoomi," Dinesh Falahari of Sri Krishna Janambhumi Sangharsh Nyas said.

The organisers said they have decided to cancel Leone's programme at Mathura, the land of Krishna Janmabhoomi -- birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Replying to objections, Mithul Pathak, partner at The Trunk Bar, and one of the organisers of Leone's programme, said, "Considering the emotions of local seers, we have decided to cancel the programme (of Sunny Leone). We have initiated the refunds of tickets."

"Misinformation was spread. She was coming to play as a DJ and the programme had restricted entry through tickets."

Pathak also said that Leone is performing everywhere in India and asked whether she was opposed everywhere. -- PTI

