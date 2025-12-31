HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Star ratings must for refrigerator, TV, LPG stove from Jan 1

Wed, 31 December 2025
17:45
The government has made energy efficiency star-labelling mandatory on a host of appliances, including refrigerators, televisions, LPG gas stoves, cooling tower, and chillers from January 1.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the new regulation for energy efficiency star-labelling will also apply on deep freezers, distribution transformers and grid connected solar inverter.

Earlier, star labelling was voluntary on these items like frost-free refrigerators, direct cool refrigerators, deep freezers, RAC (cassette, floor standing tower, ceiling, corner AC), colour televisions and ultra-high definition televisions.

An official on condition of anonymity said the list of mandatory appliances for star labelling is updated from time to time.

The draft regulation for these appliances was introduced in July 2025 for public feedback and these changes are based on the response received from stakeholders.

Star labelling was earlier made mandatory on room air conditioners (fixed and variable speed), electric ceiling-type fans, stationary storage type electric water heater, washing machine, and tubular fluorescent lamps and self-ballasted LED lamps.

The official said though star labelling was mandatory for these appliances but the norm has been upgraded to make these more energy efficient. -- PTI

