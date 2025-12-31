HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee plunges 5% in 2025 amid foreign fund outflows, dollar strength

Wed, 31 December 2025
Share:
18:12
image
The rupee slumped 5 percent in 2025 as persistent capital outflows from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies. 

On the last trading session of 2025, the rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 89.88 (provisional) against the US dollar as month-end demand and FPIs' dollar buying kept it lower. 

The domestic currency has exhibited a negative bias throughout the year, making it Asia's worst-performing currency in 2025, with foreign portfolio investors pulling out $16.5 billion from equities this year, further denting investor sentiments, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.89 against the dollar and touched an intra-day low of 89.95 and a high of 89.84 against the American currency. 

At the end of Wednesday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 89.88 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a fall of 13 paise over its previous close. 

On Tuesday, the rupee rose 23 paise to close at 89.75 against the greenback. 

On a year-on-year basis, the rupee has plunged 4.95 percent. 

It was quoted at 85.64 on December 31, 2024. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Star ratings must for refrigerator, TV, LPG stove from Jan 1
LIVE! Star ratings must for refrigerator, TV, LPG stove from Jan 1

Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security
Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security

Funeral prayers were held for Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia amid tight security. Millions joined the namaz-e-janaza of Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and political icon of Bangladesh.

Dense fog blankets Delhi airport, 148 flights cancelled
Dense fog blankets Delhi airport, 148 flights cancelled

At least 148 flights were cancelled and over 150 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to dense fog and low visibility conditions.

Operation Sindoor redraws India's security goals in 2025
Operation Sindoor redraws India's security goals in 2025

In 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, a multi-domain combat mission against Pakistan in response to cross-border terrorism. The operation involved precision strikes, military retaliation, and diplomatic measures, marking a...

Assam Couple Hacked To Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion
Assam Couple Hacked To Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion

'This area is gripped by superstition. Rumours about witchcraft lead to unfounded accusations and atrocities like this.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO