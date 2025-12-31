Rupee plunges 5% in 2025 amid foreign fund outflows, dollar strength

18:12





On the last trading session of 2025, the rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 89.88 (provisional) against the US dollar as month-end demand and FPIs' dollar buying kept it lower.





The domestic currency has exhibited a negative bias throughout the year, making it Asia's worst-performing currency in 2025, with foreign portfolio investors pulling out $16.5 billion from equities this year, further denting investor sentiments, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.89 against the dollar and touched an intra-day low of 89.95 and a high of 89.84 against the American currency.





At the end of Wednesday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 89.88 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a fall of 13 paise over its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee rose 23 paise to close at 89.75 against the greenback.





On a year-on-year basis, the rupee has plunged 4.95 percent.





It was quoted at 85.64 on December 31, 2024. -- PTI

The rupee slumped 5 percent in 2025 as persistent capital outflows from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies.