Reliance's AI manifesto eyes 10x boost in productivity

09:22

As 2025 draws to a close, Reliance Industries has outlined an ambitious road map around AI.



Rolling out a draft Reliance AI Manifesto, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate has stated that its looking to lead India's AI revolution, quite like its journey in digital transformation in the country.



The timing of RIL's AI manifesto is significant as it coincides with more than $60 billion commitment by multinationals towards AI-led data centres in India.



In a message to employees, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that AI is the most consequential technological development in human history.



Against that backdrop, the transformation of the conglomerate into an AI-native deep tech enterprise would drive a tenfold improvement in productivity for over 600,000 employees and make a 10x impact on India's economy and society, according to the manifesto shared with the employees on Dhirubhai Ambanis birth anniversary on December 28.



This comes within a month of RIL committing $11 billion over five years, along with Canadian joint venture partner Brookfield and US-based Digital Realty, to develop 1 gigawatt of AI data capacity in Andhra Pradesh.



Also, RIL had recently formed AI partnerships with global tech majors such as Google and Meta, while launching its new unit -- Reliance Intelligence -- to create India-focused AI solutions.



The group's stated resolve is to deliver 'affordable AI for every Indian, to transform every aspect of the economy and life in India', embedding AI across businesses while ensuring safety, trust and accountability.



'At Reliance, we have embarked on a path to transform ourselves into an AI-native deep-tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities,' Ambani said. He added that this draft is a guide to an action plan.



The manifesto is in two parts. While the first part focuses on internal transformation, positioning AI not as a technology project but as a new way of working, the second part extends the vision to India's broader AI transformation.



The company plans to reorganise operations around outcomes and end-to-end workflows, supported by common digital platforms and strong governance. This will have four pillars: outcomes, workflows, platforms, and governance.



'I believe that just as we can drive 10x improvement in velocity, efficiency, quality, and outcomes by AI transforming our workflow, we can also achieve a 10x impact on India through our businesses and philanthropic initiatives,' Ambani pointed out.



RIL employees have been invited to contribute ideas on using AI across businesses -- from Jio's 500-million-plus subscriber base and India's largest retail network, to energy, materials, life sciences, financial services, media and philanthropy.



Describing the document as a draft action guide rather than a slogan, Ambani called on all employees to submit ideas between January 10 and 26, saying the manifesto would become a shared commitment to 'build a New Reliance and a New India'.



-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard