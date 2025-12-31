Rajnath hoists flag in Ram Temple complex

13:27

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hoisted a flag at the Annapurna Temple in the Ram Temple complex and joined prayers on the occasion of the second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha.



The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Annapurna Temple is one of the seven temples in the Ram Temple complex.



The Wednesday event followed a programme on November 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram Temple, marking the formal completion of its construction.



Before reaching the Ram Temple complex, Singh and Adityanath prayed at the Hanumangarhi Temple.



Singh also prayed before the idol of Ram Lalla and participated as the chief yajman at the Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi programme, officials said.



The Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi rituals are scheduled to continue till Friday.



Religious rituals at the temple began on Saturday.



An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the temple on January 22, 2024, during a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



A Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust office-bearer said an estimated five to six lakh devotees are expected to come to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan for the second anniversary. -- PTI