Pulwama attack was a BJP conspiracy, claims SP leader

14:05

In a controversial remark, Samajwadi Party leader Sanatan Pandey claimed that the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 was a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party after the party was unable to fulfil poll promises.





Speaking to ANI, Sanatan Pandey claimed that the Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, was not a foreign conspiracy.





"The Pulwama attack ahead of the 2019 elections was the Bharatiya Janata Party's conspiracy. In 2014, the BJP promised two crore jobs, doubling farmers' incomes, reducing inflation, and bringing back black money. They did not fulfil any of their poll promises in five years. They felt that they had lied, so the Pulwama (terror attack) was part of their conspiracy. This was not a foreign conspiracy.





"To this day, the BJP is unable to tell where the RDX came from. They do not have development agendas and cannot discuss poverty in Parliament. They want to gain power by stirring up the feelings of the citizens. See what is happening ahead of the West Bengal elections. Are the national channels showing something in favour of the nation? They are targeting a particular community," he said.





On February 14, 2019, a suicide terror attack led to the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel.





The Indian government has maintained that the attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot, in an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of February 26, 2019.





In this operation, a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, and senior commanders who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.Maulana Yousuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghouri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, headed this facility at Balakot. -- ANI