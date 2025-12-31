Pre-listing lock-ins of 101 companies to expire in 3 months

12:44

A total of 101 companies are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted, from December 29, 2025, to March 2026, according to an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities.





The value of the shares whose lock-ins are expiring is $23 billion.

However, not all of these shares will come to market, as the promoters and promoter groups also hold a sizable portion.For some shares, their one-month lock-in is expiring, and for some others, their three or six-month lock-ins are coming to an end.The stocks with a one-month lock-in expiring include ICICI Prudential AMC, Meesho, and Nephrocare Health Services.Three-month loans in Tata Capital, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Lenskart Solutions, among others, are expiring."We had a record number of IPO issuances this year, and thats the reason so many IPO lock-ins are expiring in the next three months. And the non-promoter portion of these shares might get sold when the lock-in expires. These are shares typically held by institutional or high-net-worth individual investors," said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst. --