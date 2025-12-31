HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pre-listing lock-ins of 101 companies to expire in 3 months

Wed, 31 December 2025
A total of 101 companies are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted, from December 29, 2025, to March 2026, according to an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The value of the shares whose lock-ins are expiring is $23 billion.

However, not all of these shares will come to market, as the promoters and promoter groups also hold a sizable portion.

For some shares, their one-month lock-in is expiring, and for some others, their three or six-month lock-ins are coming to an end.

The stocks with a one-month lock-in expiring include ICICI Prudential AMC, Meesho, and Nephrocare Health Services.

Three-month loans in Tata Capital, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Lenskart Solutions, among others, are expiring.

"We had a record number of IPO issuances this year, and thats the reason so many IPO lock-ins are expiring in the next three months. And the non-promoter portion of these shares might get sold when the lock-in expires. These are shares typically held by institutional or high-net-worth individual investors," said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst. -- Business Standard

LIVE! Family pays last respects to Khaleda Zia
China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May
China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim disputed by India which maintains that the matter was resolved bilaterally.

Dense fog blankets Delhi airport, 148 flights cancelled
Dense fog blankets Delhi airport, 148 flights cancelled

At least 148 flights were cancelled and over 150 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to dense fog and low visibility conditions.

US reveals first-ever drone strike inside Venezuela
US reveals first-ever drone strike inside Venezuela

The United States carried out a covert drone strike on a port facility along Venezuela's coastline earlier this month, in what is believed to be the first known American attack on a target inside Venezuelan territory, CNN reported.

Civic polls: Mahayuti alliance cracks in Latur, Jalna
Civic polls: Mahayuti alliance cracks in Latur, Jalna

After weeks of negotiations over seat-sharing, the Mahayuti alliance appears to have broken down ahead of municipal corporation elections in Latur and Jalna, with partners deciding to contest the January 15 polls independently.

