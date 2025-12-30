HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Passenger traffic at Navi Mumbai airport crosses 25,000-mark within 5 days

Wed, 31 December 2025
00:20
image
Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday said that passenger traffic at its facility crossed the 25,000-mark in the first five days of the commencement of commercial flight operations.

NMIA has recorded a total of 26,021 passengers --12,431 arriving passengers and 13,590 departing passengers- within the first five days, reflecting robust demand and consistent booking activity since launch, the airport operator said.

Passenger volumes peaked over the weekend, with 5,548 travellers on Saturday and 5,614 on Sunday, it said.

During this period, NMIA managed 162 scheduled air traffic movements, comprising 81 arrivals and 81 departures, it stated. -- PTI 

